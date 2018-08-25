Calendar » Pacific Pride Festival

August 25, 2018 from 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM

The Pacific Pride Festival is a free event that attracts an energetic crowd of nearly 4,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) and ally supporters from the Central and South Coast. The festival is free to the public and will feature an all day lineup of entertainment, vendors, food booths, activities, and community member support.