April 25, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 12:00 am

Join Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) for an evening of glamour, music and dancing at their annual Royal Ball fundraiser on Saturday, April 25th at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara.

This year, Star of Glee, Jane Lynch, will the Master of Ceremonies. PPF will also present its first ever Advocacy Award honoring Don Roos, director and writer of Marley & Me and Dan Bucatinsky, writer and producer of All Over the Guy and Web Therapy for their support and commitment to LGBTQ advocacy and the significant difference they have made.

The mission of Pacific Pride Foundation is to advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community; care for people living with HIV; and prevent the transmission of HIV. All proceeds will from the ball will support PPF’s programs and services.

Cost: $300 for individual tickets; $500 for VIP tickets. Tables and boxes are available from $5,000 to $50,000.

Tickets for the Royal Ball are available at http://www.pacificpridefoundation.org/royalball/ or by calling (805) 963-3636 ext. 111.