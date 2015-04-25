Calendar » Pacific Pride Foundation Royal Ball

April 25, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 12:00 am

Each year, Pacific Pride Foundation hosts the Royal Ball to bring together gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ), and straight allies to share a memorable evening of fun and celebration of our diverse community, all in support of Pacific Pride Foundation's vital programs and services.

The 2015 Pacific Pride Foundation Royal Ball will be a night of sleek, white, modern elegance with bright pops of color, setting the tone for an evening of high-energy decadence.

If you have any questions or would like more information on sponsorship benefits, please contact Jackie at (805) 963-3636 x111 or [email protected]