Pacific Pride Foundation's Royal Ball

March 4, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM

The 2017 Pacific Pride Foundation Royal Ball will be an evening filled with chic metallic glamour, beauty, high-energy decadence and alluring guests, all in support of Santa Barbara's vitally important Pacific Pride Foundation.

Join us at the world's hottest step-and-repeat, replete with a bevy of gorgeous entertainers. This amazing crew will be ready to pose with you for the ultimate portrait! Throughout the evening, Abbey DJ Derek Monteiro will keep the crowd in constant motion with a non-stop rhythmic soundscape, as wild light projections create an ever-changing tableau of captivating imagery.

Royal Boxes will provide the perfect private living room to entertain your guests. Metallic linen clad tables for ten, as well as seats at the VIP table will be stunning with vibrant floral elements and masses of glowing candles. A limited number of individual tickets will also be available for this epic event. The Royal Ball sells out every year, so don't miss this opportunity to support this amazing event and PPF's 40th anniversary! This year will be our most fabulous ever, made even better by your regal presence.