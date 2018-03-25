Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 9:11 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Foundation’s Santa Maria Open House

March 25, 2018 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Please join Pacific Pride Foundation for an open house and tour of our new office in Santa Maria. The event will include: music by DJ Plasma, food, and beverages. This event is free to the public, so bring your friends and family! We hope to see you there.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Pacific Pride Foundation
  • Starts: March 25, 2018 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 123 S College Dr Santa Maria CA 93454-5324
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/191708071418547/
  • Sponsors: Pacific Pride Foundation
 
 
 