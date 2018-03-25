Pacific Pride Foundation’s Santa Maria Open House
March 25, 2018 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Please join Pacific Pride Foundation for an open house and tour of our new office in Santa Maria. The event will include: music by DJ Plasma, food, and beverages. This event is free to the public, so bring your friends and family! We hope to see you there.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pacific Pride Foundation
- Starts: March 25, 2018 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: 123 S College Dr Santa Maria CA 93454-5324
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/191708071418547/
- Sponsors: Pacific Pride Foundation