November 17, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

More than one-half of wild animal life on the planet has been lost in the last 40 years. These rates of decline are accelerating. “So extreme are these rates of loss that there is now widespread scientific consensus that we are living in the midst of the planet’s sixth mass extinction,” says Hillary Young, an assistant professor in UCSB’s Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology.

Young will present “Of Mice and Men: How Wildlife Loss Affects Ecosystem and Human Health” as the next speaker in UCSB Library's Pacific Views: Library Speaker Series at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in the Pacific View Room on the 8th Floor.

