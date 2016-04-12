Pacific Views: Library Speaker Series
Carl Gutierrez-Jones, UCSB Professor of English and Associate Vice Chancellor, Undergraduate Education, will present “Science Fiction and Creative Self-Destruction” as part of UCSB Library's Pacific Views: Library Speaker Series. Contemporary science fiction is fascinated with suicide, Gutierrez-Jones says. What does suicidal crisis mean in recent sci-fi films and texts? Admission is free; a reception will follow.
Pacific Views showcases UCSB faculty from diverse disciplines speaking about their current research, publications, or creative work. Talks are held in the Library's 8th floor Pacific View Room. The series is co-sponsored by the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor.
Event Details
- Starts: April 12, 2016 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB Library, Pacific View Room, 8th Floor, Ocean Side
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/hap8r9t