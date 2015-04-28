Calendar » Pacific Views: Library Speaker Series with Giovanni Vigna

April 28, 2015 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm

UCSB computer science professor and cybersecurity expert Giovanni Vigna is the second speaker in the Library’s Pacific Views: Library Speaker Series, which highlights the work of UCSB faculty and scholars. He’ll present “The Evolution of Malware (or ‘Ninja Malware Attack!’),” at 4 p.m. April 28 in the UCSB Library’s Pacific View Room on the eighth floor. Vigna’s current research interests include malware analysis, Web security, vulnerability assessment and mobile phone security. His talk, free and open to the public, will address ways to fight the always morphing threat of malware. A reception will follow the talk.