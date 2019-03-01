Calendar » Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association 7th Annual “COMING HOME” CELEBRATION

March 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) is pleased to announce its 7th annual Coming Home event Friday, March 1-2, 2019, at the Ladera Lane Campus - 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA. Themed “Stronger Together in Community,” PGIAA and its alumni acknowledge the importance of community and warmly invite their neighbors to join in celebrating life, friends, and family.

Everyone is welcome – Registration is free and recommended; suggested donations are Students, $25; Alumni and General Public, $50. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coming-home-to-pacifica-2019-tickets-56610390201 or one may call (805) 879-7303.

Starting off with “The Creative Self: Secrets, Dreams, and Wishes,” a treasure of a day-long writing workshop with Dr. Fanny Brewster on Friday, March 1st, Coming Home 2019 continues on Saturday, March 2nd with a program of lectures, events, and performances centered on the theme, “Stronger Together in Community.” Dianne Travis-Teague, Director of Alumni Relations, facilitates ongoing collaborations between Pacifica's Office of the Chancellor and the PGIAA, honoring the association’s mandate to extend and nurture the Pacifica experience in and through the world. In partnership with Alumni Relations, the Association provides programs and services that strengthen the connections between graduates, the institute, and the community.

“We happily invite you to join us at this year’s Coming Home, on campus AND live-streaming, and explore our theme of Stronger Together in Community.”

Coming Home 2019 follows yet another year of enormous challenges from unusually heavy rains, winds, and more evacuations. Many of our neighbors and friends remain traumatized from the sheer magnitude of the past year. As our Pacifica community slowly recovers, PGIAA remains committed to transmitting hope and gratitude.

COMING HOME 2019 — “Stronger Together in Community”

On Campus AND Live-Streaming

It’s a great time to come home to Pacifica!

AGENDA

FRIDAY, MARCH 1st - (9 am – 9 pm)

(9:00 am)

Kelly Carlin, M.A. - Host/Mistress of Ceremonies

(Barrett Center)

(9:30 am – 3:00 pm)

A Writing Workshop with Fanny Brewster

The Creative Self: Secrets, Dreams and Wishes

(Classroom A)

(4:30 – 5:30 pm)

Dinner

(Dining Hall)

(6:00 – 7:00 pm)

An Evening with Dr. Michael Mollura

(Barrett Center)

Groundbreaking work with music and dreams

(7:00 – 8:30 pm)

Chancellor’s 2019 Reception & Awards

PGIAA, Alumni Relations, and The Office of the Chancellor

proudly announce 2018 awards

(Classroom A)

Wendy Davee Award for Service

Walter Odajnyk Memorial Scholarship

Chancellor’s Community Award and

Chancellor’s Award for Excellence





SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd (8 am – 6 pm)

(8:00 – 9:00 am)

Meditation

(The Yurt)

(9:00 – 10:00 am)

Breakfast

(Dining Hall)

(10:15 am)

About Coming Home to Pacifica: Introductions & Announcements

(Barrett Center)

(10:30 am)

A Myth by Kwame Scruggs, Ph.D.

“Myths are lies which tell the truth, false on the outside but true on the inside.”

–G. Kwame Scruggs.

(Barrett Center)

(12 noon – 1:30 pm)

Lunch

(Dining Hall)

1:45 – 3:45 pm

Panel: The Soulful Entrepreneur

Corinne Bourdeau, Charles Caldwell, Holly Reusing, Jennifer Selig, Craig Titley

and Leslie Shore, Ph.D.

Moderated by Kelly Carlin

A discussion with creative individuals from the fields of personal coaching, counseling therapy, small business, community activism, entertainment, and publishing. Includes Q&A

(Barrett Center)

(3:45 pm)

Spotlight on Alumni Authors

Acknowledgements & Upcoming Events

(Barrett Center)

(4:00 pm)

CLIE* Field Work Exhibits

Hosted by Breanna Johnson, MA (2019 Chancellor’s Community Award Recipient)

(Room A)

About PGIAA

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association seeks not only to provide alumni and the global community with opportunities for personal and professional growth, but also to serve as a path for making positive changes within society through service and education. Incorporated on April 17, 2013, PGIAA is a distinct, 501(c)3 non-profit organization supported by donations from our community. For more information, visit: http://www.pgiaa.org/.

Pacifica Graduate Institute was established in 1976 and treasures over 4700 graduates. It is an accredited American graduate school with two campuses near Santa Barbara, California. The institute offers masters and doctoral degrees in the fields of clinical psychology, counseling, mythological studies, community, liberation, ecopsychology and the humanities. For additional information about Pacifica Graduate Institute, visit: http://www.pacifica.edu.

For additional information, visit www.cominghometopacifica.com or contact the Office of Alumni Relations at (805) 879-7303.

-End-