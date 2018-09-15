Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

PACIFICA GRADUATE INSTITUTE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES “PGIAA Tête-à-Tête: A New Talk Series”

September 15, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
PACIFICA GRADUATE INSTITUTE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES “PGIAA Tête-à-Tête: A New Talk Series”

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) and Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Office of Alumni Relations are pleased to announce the launch of a new talk series “PGIAA Tête-à-Tête,” beginning Saturday, Sept. 15th 5:30 - 8pm for ‘An Evening with Dr. Fanny Brewster’ at its Ladera Campus, 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Pacifica Graduate Institute
  • Starts: September 15, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
  • Website: https://retreat.pacifica.edu/fanny-brewster/
  • Sponsors: Pacifica Graduate Institute
 
 
 