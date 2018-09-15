Calendar » PACIFICA GRADUATE INSTITUTE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES “PGIAA Tête-à-Tête: A New Talk Series”

September 15, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) and Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Office of Alumni Relations are pleased to announce the launch of a new talk series “PGIAA Tête-à-Tête,” beginning Saturday, Sept. 15th 5:30 - 8pm for ‘An Evening with Dr. Fanny Brewster’ at its Ladera Campus, 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.