Paint & Pint Night at Telegraph Brewing Co.

February 11, 2019 from 6:00pm - 9:30pm
Channel your inner creativity with a brush in one hand, and a beer in the other! Back by popular demand, Telegraph Brewing Co. will host another Paint & Pint Night led by our very own in-house artist, Bri. For a booking fee of $20, every artist will receive their own canvas, brushes, and a free pint or goblet of any beer of your choice. No need to be a professional artist to enjoy our Paint & Pint, but be ready to drink, laugh, and to create a masterpiece!

Space is limited, so call (805-963-5018) or come in to make your reservation today!

 

