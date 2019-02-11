Paint & Pint Night at Telegraph Brewing Co.
Channel your inner creativity with a brush in one hand, and a beer in the other! Back by popular demand, Telegraph Brewing Co. will host another Paint & Pint Night led by our very own in-house artist, Bri. For a booking fee of $20, every artist will receive their own canvas, brushes, and a free pint or goblet of any beer of your choice. No need to be a professional artist to enjoy our Paint & Pint, but be ready to drink, laugh, and to create a masterpiece!
Space is limited, so call (805-963-5018) or come in to make your reservation today!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Shelby Matsumura
- Starts: February 11, 2019 6:00pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $20
- Location: Telegraph Brewing Co. (418 N Salsipuedes St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103)
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/753429978358982/