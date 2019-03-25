Calendar » Paint & Pint Night at Telegraph Brewing Co.

March 25, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us once again for our biweekly Paint & Pint night at Telegraph!



Spots are limited so give us a call (805-963-5018) to reserve your spot. Each ticket is $20 and includes paint supplies, art instruction and a free pint.

Class starts at 6! Don't be late or we might drink your beer...