Paint & Pint Night at Telegraph Brewing Co.
March 25, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Join us once again for our biweekly Paint & Pint night at Telegraph!
Spots are limited so give us a call (805-963-5018) to reserve your spot. Each ticket is $20 and includes paint supplies, art instruction and a free pint.
Class starts at 6! Don't be late or we might drink your beer...
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Shelby Matsumura
- Starts: March 25, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $20
- Location: Telegraph Brewing Co. (418 N Salsipuedes St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103)
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/380094212719830/?active_tab=about