'Painted with Love' Author Reads, Signs Her Novel at 2 Events

January 30, 2016 from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Central Coast author Diana Anderson will read from her book “Painted with Love, Romance Eludes Time and Death” at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Tecolote Book Shop, 1470 E. Valley Road, Montecito.

Anderson also will sign her books at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at CASA Magazine, 23 E. Canon Perdido St., as part of Downtown Santa Barbara 1st Thursday.

The first in a trilogy of Anderson’s novels, “Painted with Love” is the story of contemporary photographer Dee Coulter who travels to Africa where she somehow is transported in time to 1900 Paris, France. The romantic novel has many twists and turns, as well as a surprise ending. The book intertwines drama, history and past lives into a complex, thought-provoking love story.

Originally from Idaho, Anderson also has written several other books on how couples can improve intimacy and their relationships.

For the past 20 years working as an intimacy coach, Anderson has helped committed couples, who have been together for at least a year, to aid them in improving their relationships.

“Intimacy is one of the best parts of life,” Anderson says. “If people made physical bonding a priority, the world would be a happier place.”

Anderson helps couples build trust, communication skills and mutual respect. She says quality intimacy is important for everyone. She also says she can help women get in touch with their femininity

“I believe it will change the world,” says Anderson who attended Boise State University and is the mother of three daughters. “Making love opens the heart and reduces anger. It is an excellent release of emotions, much more productive than lashing out.”