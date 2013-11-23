Calendar » Paintin by Tony Pro

November 23, 2013 from 7:00 pm - February 8, 2014

Tony Pro’s paintings show great versatility, ranging from quick alla prima landscapes to

thoughtfully rendered larger scale works. The Southern California native’s paintings embrace

romanticism, reflecting life as seen through his eyes in figures, portraits, still lifes and landscapes.

In 2005, he received the coveted Best in Show Award from juror Daniel Gerhartz at

the 14th Annual Oil Painters of America Show and has won many finalist Awards of Honor

from the Portrait Society of America Show.

He is a Signature Member of the prestigious California Art Club and a founding member of

the Novorealism Movement. His works hang in museums and private collections around the

world, and he is famous nationwide for his demonstrations of oil painting portraiture made in

one sitting from life models, his finely crafted instructional videos, and documentaries about

contemporary representational artists. The CLU community knows him as an exceptional

teacher, with a deep care for passing on his skill as a designer and painter to his students.

Admission is free. The Kwan Fong Gallery, located in Soiland Humanities Center, is open to

the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. See Page 27 for parking information.

For more information, call Michael Pearce at 805-444-7716 or visit www.callutheran.edu/

kwan_fong.