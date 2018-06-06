Calendar » Painting Hills and Hermits: The Art of Reclusion in 17th-Century China

October 21, 2012 from 2:30pm

Lecture by Peter Sturman, Professor of History of Art and Architecture at UCSB and co-curator of The Artful Recluse exhibition Professor Sturman introduces the important historical and philosophical theme of reclusion and demonstrates how notions of withdrawal and disengagement permeate the paintings and writings of the period. Mary Craig Auditorium.