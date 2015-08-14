Calendar » Palate Wrecker Night: Single Hop Series IPAs

August 14, 2015 from 6pm - 8pm

For the beer aficionados in you (or just the plain old beer drinker in you), join Corks n' Crowns for an palate-wrecking evening, featuring an exclusive Single Hop Series IPA flight from Hermitage Brewing Company.

We are the ONLY place where you can taste all of these terrific single hop beers at one time - not even the brewery has them all at once!

Recently opened Cinnies will be selling perfectly paired savory pretzel cinnie delights!