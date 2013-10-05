Calendar » Pamala Oslie “Infinite You”

October 5, 2013 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

The Center of the Heart is proud to present Pamala Oslie on Saturday, October 5, 2013 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike, Santa Barbara. In this rare opportunity, noted author, radio show host, and professional psychic Pamala Oslie will teach “Infinite You”, a workshop that will help you to develop skills to create more trust, freedom, compassion and joy in your life. Pam will explore the science behind them, reveal why they are important, and discover how you can develop them to improve your life. Pamala Oslie uses her psychic abilities in helping people discover life paths, solve issues every day, and achieve fulfillment, demonstrating that people are so much more than what they have been taught, including the presence of psychic abilities in everyone, ready to be tapped into for improved living. Tickets for this event cost $45 if you pre-register (http://centeroftheheart.com/event/pamala-oslie-infinite-you ) or $55 at the door. For those who wish to have personal time with Pam, are welcome to attend a special reception at 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for $75 which includes VIP seating and lunch.

Pamala Oslie has a radio show that can be heard around the Santa Barbara area, with simulcasts through the Santa Barbara News-Press online. Her books, Make Your Dreams Come True, Life Colors: What Your Aura Colors Say about You, and Love Colors: A New Approach to Love, were also warmly received by everyone so she is a frequent guest on radio and television shows. She also has experience lecturing in Fortune 500 companies and the International Forum on New Science, as well as seminars for health, education, and psychology professionals.

Pamala Oslie wants people to understand that there’s no such thing as bad or good aura colors. The color of your aura is merely reflective of the choices you have made but is by no means limiting you to a certain way of processing things. Everyone has the freedom to expand, change, and grow in whatever way they choose. Her goal is to simply show that while people have different ways of going about things, everyone is a part of the human aura rainbow.

Please join us for “Infinite You” at Center of the Heart. You won’t want to miss this opportunity! Please contact Reverend Maryum Morse at Center of the Heart at 805-964-4861

