Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra in recital

February 26, 2016 from 7:30pm

Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra, author of the acclaimed book Bach and the Art of Improvisation, will present an organ recital with the theme “Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs.”

The program will include works by Buxtehude, Bach, Böhm, Sifler and Ruiter-Feenstra, featuring Lenten Psalms with counterpoint songs of hope, and works depicting faith, creed, atrocities and wonders in the world. Cal Lutheran faculty members Heidi Valencia Vas, soprano, and Bill Barrett, trumpet, will collaborate on the program. To conclude the program, Ruiter-Feenstra will improvise on two beloved Scandinavian hymns.

Ruiter-Feenstra holds D.M.A. and M.F.A. degrees in organ performance and pedagogy, with emphases in conducting, sacred music, and music theory from the University of Iowa. Her undergraduate degree in organ performance and choral music education is from the Dutch immigrant school, Dordt College. Her postdoctoral work focused on historic keyboard instruments in Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden and Italy.

The Dr. Daniel Geeting Honorary Concert is being held in celebration of professor Geeting’s 32 years of service to the Cal Lutheran Music Department. Donations accepted.