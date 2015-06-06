Pancake Breakfast
June 6, 2015 from 8:30 am - 10:30 am
Pancake Breakfast @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Fireside Room & New Patio
COME kick off your day with a delicious breakfast and conversation with members of Goleta's community of faith!
There will be pancakes, eggs, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee, tea & milk…Bring the kids, the friends, the extended family!
(And if you choose, be a “local hero” and donate blood on the same morning to help our community in the church parking lot 8 a.m. – 12 noon)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 6, 2015 8:30 am - 10:30 am
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
- Website: http://www.gslcms.org