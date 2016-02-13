Pancake Breakfast
Valentine’s Day Pancake Breakfast
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH
380 N. Fairview, Ave., Goleta
We’re serving up breakfast along with some Valentine fun on Saturday morning in our Fireside Room. Our BIG griddle is primed! Pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee, fun, kid’s stuff….
Free will donation welcome ($5 suggested).
P.S.: While February is the official month of “love”, God’s love is with us every day, every month, all year long! What a blessing!
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 13, 2016 9:00am - 11:00am
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Website: http://www.gslcms.org