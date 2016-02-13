Calendar » Pancake Breakfast

February 13, 2016 from 9:00am - 11:00am

Valentine’s Day Pancake Breakfast

GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH

380 N. Fairview, Ave., Goleta

We’re serving up breakfast along with some Valentine fun on Saturday morning in our Fireside Room. Our BIG griddle is primed! Pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee, fun, kid’s stuff….

Free will donation welcome ($5 suggested).

P.S.: While February is the official month of “love”, God’s love is with us every day, every month, all year long! What a blessing!