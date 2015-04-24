Calendar » Panda Express Fundraiser - La Patera Elementary School

April 24, 2015 from 12:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

On Friday, April 24, 2015, from 12:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M., La Patera Elementary School will host a Fundraiser at Panda Express in Goleta.

MUST SHOW FLYER FOR SCHOOL TO GET CREDIT OF PURCHASE - Hardcopy or on phone device.

Panda Express's gracious donation of 25% of the proceeds (gift card purchases included) will be used to enhance the education of La Patera Elementary School students.

With State funding shortages, we are putting forth great efforts to create a sound and high achieving student body to enhance our community by raising money to fund Science, Music, Computer classes, PE and Art for the children at La Patera.

La Patera Parents and Teachers will enjoy seeing their community participate in supporting education programs to nurture our children's lives.