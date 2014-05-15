Calendar » PANEL: 2013-14 UC President’s Faculty Fellows: Making Communities

May 15, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Stephanie Batiste (Black Studies & English, UCSB)

“Trauma & Transcendence in Rickerby Hinds’ Dreamscape“

Veronica Castillo-Munoz (History, UCSB)

“The Making of a Multiethnic Society in Mexican Borderlands”

Thursday, May 15 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

In this panel, UCSB’s recipients of the 2013-14 UC President’s Faculty Fellowship in the Humanities will discuss issues involved in making communities. Stephanie Batiste’s larger project attempts to assess the nuances of black identity and meaning making in late twentieth and early twenty-first century Los Angeles around issues of violence and death. Her talk for this panel analyzes the play Dreamscape by Rickerby Hinds, a hip hop drama that explores the event of a young woman shot to death by four police officers near Los Angeles, California. Veronica Castillo-Munoz’s current project examines family labor, and Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, American, and European migration to Baja California (1875-1950). Her talk for this panel examines how transnational labor and mixed race marriages shaped the Baja California borderlands.

Sponsored by the IHC’s series The Value of Care.