PANEL: Annual Graduate Student Panel

May 25, 2017 from 12:30pm - 2:30pm

Each year the IHC’s Identity Studies RFG sponsors a graduate student panel. Students present the current research – seminar papers, professional papers, dissertation chapter.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Idientity Studies RFG.

 

