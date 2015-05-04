Calendar » PANEL: Annual Identity Studies Graduate Student Spring Panel

May 4, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Zamira Abman (History, UCSB)

“The Bolshevik Emancipation of Muslim women of Tajikistan: What went wrong, 1924-1982.”

Victoria J. Ballmes (Religious studies, UCSB)

Title: TBA

Etienne Castel (Political Science, UCSB)

“#JesuisCharlie or #JesuisFrançais? Competing understandings of the nation in France in the aftermath of the events of January 7-9th”

George Blake (Music, UCSB)

Title: “Music and Racial Formation in Cleveland, Ohio: Contemporary Jazz Identities in a Segregated City”

Sponsored by the IHC’s Identity Studies RFG.