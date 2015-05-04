PANEL: Annual Identity Studies Graduate Student Spring Panel
Zamira Abman (History, UCSB)
“The Bolshevik Emancipation of Muslim women of Tajikistan: What went wrong, 1924-1982.”
Victoria J. Ballmes (Religious studies, UCSB)
Title: TBA
Etienne Castel (Political Science, UCSB)
“#JesuisCharlie or #JesuisFrançais? Competing understandings of the nation in France in the aftermath of the events of January 7-9th”
George Blake (Music, UCSB)
Title: “Music and Racial Formation in Cleveland, Ohio: Contemporary Jazz Identities in a Segregated City”
Sponsored by the IHC’s Identity Studies RFG.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: IHC’s Identity Studies RFG.
- Starts: May 4, 2015 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Price: $0
- Location: UCSB Lane Room, Ellison Hall
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/identity-studies-grad-panel/
- Sponsors: IHC’s Identity Studies RFG.