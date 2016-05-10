PANEL: Considering Oliver Sacks
May 10, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Julie Carlson (English, UCSB)
Cole Cohen (Interdisciplinary Humanties Center, UCSB)
Aranye Fradenburg (English, UCSB)
Dominique Jullien (French and Italian, UCSB)
Mark Leffert, M.D.
Jonathan Schooler (Psychological and Brain Sciences, UCSB)
Ann Taves (Religious Studies, UCSB)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: IHC series The Humanities and The Brain
- Starts: May 10, 2016 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/oliver-sacks/
- Sponsors: IHC series The Humanities and The Brain