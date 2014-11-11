Calendar » Panel Discussion: The War to End All Wars—What Have We Learned? A Special Centennial Event

November 11, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

On Armistice Day, a panel of UCSB faculty will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of WW I with a discussion of the impact of this war that, far from ending all wars, left millions dead and ushered in a new age of violent conflict. A panel led by Santa Barbara Independent columnist Barney Brantingham as moderator will include Prof. Jack Talbott on the chain of events that led to the war, Prof. John Lee on the thinking of the war planners, Prof. Mary Furner on the effects of the war in the U.S., and Prof. Steven Humphreys on the changed map of the Middle East.

Light refreshments will be served. Because of limited seating, reservations are advised. You can make a reservation online by writing [email protected] or phone (805) 893-4388.