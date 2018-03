Calendar » Panel Discussion with Valeska Soares, and Curators Julie Joyce and Vanessa Davidson

September 17, 2017 from 2:30 pm

Featuring Valeska Soares, SBMA’s Julie Joyce, and PAM’s Vanessa Davidson, this conversation aims to provide background and insight into the artist’s multisensorial bodies of work.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.