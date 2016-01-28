Calendar » PANEL: Interdisciplinary Dialogues: The Humanities and the Neurosciences

January 28, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Moderator: John Hajda (Associate Director, SAGE Center)

Participants: Julie Carlson (English, UCSB)

Scott Grafton (Psychological and Brain Sciences, UCSB)

Kenneth Kosik (Neuroscience Research Institute, UCSB)

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

John Hajda coordinates the Sage Center Lecture Series and manages relationships with the participating departments. He also cultivates relationships with new UCSB departments, especially in the humanities, arts, and social sciences and oversees the Junior Research Fellowship post-doctoral program. He promotes the public image of the Sage Center and works in consultation with the Chair and core faculty of the Interdepartmental Graduate Program in Dynamical neuroscience to promote the program and find and apply for funding sources.

Julie Carlson’s central interests include British Romanticism; early nineteenth-century British theater; the Wollstonecraft Godwin Shelley family; theories of race and sexuality. She is the author of England’s First Family of Writers: Mary Wollstonecraft, William Godwin, Mary Shelley, In the Theatre of Romanticism: Coleridge, Nationalism, Women; guest editor of Domestic/Tragedy (South Atlantic Quarterly) and various articles on romantic drama and theater.

Scott Grafton is interested in how people organize movement into goal-oriented action. The emphasis is on elucidating the cognitive architecture that underlies action representation. This is developed with studies of sequence and skill acquisition, motor simulation, sensorimotor transformation, on-line control and action observation experiments. Brain-behavior relationships are defined using fMRI, transcranial magnetic stimulation, patient based research and high-density electroencephalography.

Kenneth Kosik’s lab intends to create an intellectual setting conducive to the exploration of fundamental biological processes, particularly those related to the brain and its evolution. Although the approach is largely reductionist with an emphasis on genes, molecules and cells, studies in the lab also encompass systems level informatic approaches that include large genomic and transcriptional and imaging data sets. One theme in the lab is how cells acquire and lose their identities. A specialized case of altered cellular identity is synaptic plasticity. The lab is interested in the underlying molecular basis of plasticity, particularly how protein translation at the synapse affects learning and how impairments of plasticity lead to neurodegenerative diseases. Behind all the lab projects stands the overarching principle succinctly stated by Theodosius Dobzhansky, “Nothing in Biology Makes Sense Except in the Light of Evolution.”

Sponsored by the SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind and the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain.