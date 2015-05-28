Calendar » PANEL: Taking Stock of the Anthropocene: An Interdisciplinary Roundtable with UCSB Scholars

May 28, 2015 from 4 pm - 6 pm

Peter Alagona (History and Environmental Studies, UCSB)

Elizabeth Heckendorn Cook (English and Comparative Literature, UCSB)

John Foran (Sociology, UCSB)

Ken Hiltner (English and Environmental Studies, UCSB)

Jeff Hoelle (Anthropology, UCSB)

David Lea (Geology, USCB)

Christopher Walker (English, UCSB)

Thursday May 28, 2015 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Faculty and graduate students will consider key issues and themes that have emerged over the course of the IHC’s year-long events series “The Anthropocene: Views from the Humanities,” Speakers will reflect upon anthropocentric concerns of their individual disciplines, and they will offer insight into the cross-disciplinary implications of the lectures, films, and debates that have taken place.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Anthropocene: Views from the Humanities.

