PANEL: Terror’s Aftermath: New Developments in America and the Middle East
Juan Campo (Religious Studies), Richard Hecht (Religious Studies), Kathleen Moore (Religious Studies), Salim Yaqub (History) Moderator: Wade Clark Roof (Religious Studies) Four UCSB professors join in a panel discussion to assess the effects of the war on terror and the Arab Spring on the U.S. and the Middle East. Topics addressed include U.S. policy toward the Middle East, religious freedoms in the U.S., the Arab Spring as seen from Israel and Islamic political resurgences in the Middle East.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life, the Education Abroad Program, IHC series Fallout: In the Aftermath of War
- Starts: January 29, 2013 4:00pm
- Location: UCSB, McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
- Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/terrors-aftermath/
