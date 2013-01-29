Calendar » PANEL: Terror’s Aftermath: New Developments in America and the Middle East

January 29, 2013 from 4:00pm

Juan Campo (Religious Studies), Richard Hecht (Religious Studies), Kathleen Moore (Religious Studies), Salim Yaqub (History) Moderator: Wade Clark Roof (Religious Studies) Four UCSB professors join in a panel discussion to assess the effects of the war on terror and the Arab Spring on the U.S. and the Middle East. Topics addressed include U.S. policy toward the Middle East, religious freedoms in the U.S., the Arab Spring as seen from Israel and Islamic political resurgences in the Middle East.