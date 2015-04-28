Calendar » PANEL: The 2014-15 UC Graduate Fellows in the Humanities

April 28, 2015 from 4 pm - 6 pm

Andrew Kalaidjian (English)

Jacqueline Viskup (Theater & Dance)

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

This panel will feature presentations by the two recipients of the UC Graduate Fellows in Humanities award for 2014-15. Part of the system-wide University of California Humanities Network, this program is designed to support advanced doctoral students in the final stages of completing their dissertations, and to encourage the collaboration, interdisciplinary dialogue, and innovation that are fundamental to research in the humanities in the University of California. Kalaidjian’s dissertation is entitled “Places of Rest: Modernism and Environmental Recovery” and Viskup’s dissertation is “Incendiary Operations: Performing the Female Soldier on the Contemporary American Stage.”

Sponsored by the UC Humanities Network and the IHC.