PANEL: The Engaged Classroom: Learning at the Intersection of Campus and Community
How best might our academic experiences at UCSB be both guided and deepened by community engagement and practice? As the title suggests, this panel will be informed by an inquiry into opportunities students at UCSB have for engaging in building community in relationship with others. This includes, of course, outreach, but potentially also fostering communities on campus.
Moderators:
Rick Benjamin (Associate Director for Community Engagement, IHC)
Margaret Klawunn (Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, UCSB)
UCSB students:
Jonathan Gomez
Jasmine Kelekay
Zenzile Riddick
Katie Walker
Sponsored by the IHC’s Community Matters series.
- Starts: November 10, 2016 4:00 pm
- Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB, UCSB