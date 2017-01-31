Calendar » PANEL: Why Read Fiction?

January 31, 2017 from 4:00 pm

By selecting a fiction book this year, after 10 years of non-fiction titles, the UCSB Reads Selection Advisory Committee —made up of faculty, staff, students and community partners — recognized that fiction has a unique capacity to awaken our understanding and enhances our ability to explore complex ideas.

