Calendar » Panza Monologues, Noche de Cultura and Panza pop-up Tienda

April 17, 2015 from 6:00 pm

The Panza Monologues Book Reading and Signing A one-woman tour de force as told through the words of women speaking with heart stopping frankness, The Panza Monologues boldly places the panza front and center as a symbol that reveals the lurking truths about women's thoughts, lives, loves, abuses, and lived conditions. Virginia Grise will show excerpts from The Panza Monologues, read select monologues and talk about the process of creating.

PANZA pop-up shop will feature local artists and artisans.

Reception, Q&A & book signing to follow.

601 E. Montecito St.

6:00 p.m.

FREE