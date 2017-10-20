Paper Flowers Workshop
Create gorgeous, long lasting, and colorful bouquets in this two hour workshop at Art From Scrap. These beautiful life like flowers can be used for events, weddings, and receptions. Decorate your home, brighten up your table, make a headband, or even a Halloween costume. The possibilities are endless!
Guest artist Sharon Nigh will teach you different paper flower techniques and then help you create your own intricate blooms to take home. Your tickets includes all materials, instruction, and a glass of wine.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology
- Starts: October 20, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: 30.00
- Location: Art From Scrap 302 East Cota Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paper-flowers-workshop-tickets-38363362851
- Sponsors: Explore Ecology