Calendar » Paper Flowers Workshop

October 20, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Create gorgeous, long lasting, and colorful bouquets in this two hour workshop at Art From Scrap. These beautiful life like flowers can be used for events, weddings, and receptions. Decorate your home, brighten up your table, make a headband, or even a Halloween costume. The possibilities are endless!

Guest artist Sharon Nigh will teach you different paper flower techniques and then help you create your own intricate blooms to take home. Your tickets includes all materials, instruction, and a glass of wine.