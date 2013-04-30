Calendar » Paper Session with Robert Cutietta, USC Thornton School of Music

April 30, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

The students of Music 302: The History and Literature of Music will present formal papers in a public reading. Robert Cutietta, dean of the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California, will serve as the guest commentator. Cutietta holds an international reputation as an educator, researcher and leader in the arts. He has written or co-written five books and his research has appeared in publications such as the Psychology of Music.