Calendar » Parade of Lights

December 14, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Who: Stearns Wharf Merchants Association, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association and the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront

What: 29th Annual Parade of Lights

When: 3 p.m. activities; 5:30 p.m. parade; fireworks display immediately following parade

Why: The annual Parade of Lights offers local boat owners the chance to dress up their boats with lights for the holiday season. Families can visit Santa’s Village at the Santa Barbara Harbor preceding the parade, which will feature “snow,” elves, Santa, and goodie bags for the first 200 children. Then visitors can enjoy watching the decorated boats motor, sail and paddle along the Santa Barbara coast.

Boats will be judged from Stearns Wharf and will be awarded donated cash and prizes in five categories. The best viewing locations include Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Breakwater.