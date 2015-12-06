Calendar » Parade of Lights

December 6, 2015 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

This year marks the 30th Annual Parade of Lights and the City Waterfront Department wants to make it a memorable one. A special theme of "A Red, White & Blue Holiday" is a tribute to our local veterans as well as a link to the special location for our Parade of Lights awards celebration held after the event. This year the awards will be given out at the Veterans' Memorial Building on Cabrillo Boulevard with an appearance from special D-Day veterans.

Starting with fun for the entire family at Santa's Village, the event culminates with a 5-7 minute fireworks display at approximately 7 p.m. The boat parade is preceded by Santa’s Village activities beginning at 3 p.m. on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor (by the boats). Hundreds of families come out to play in tons of snow and take photos with Santa to get into the holiday spirit. The first 200 children receive free goody bags from Santa's helpers!

At 5:30 p.m. the annual boat parade will begin with approximately 25 boats motoring, sailing, and paddling the Santa Barbara Coastline. Judging takes place at Stearns Wharf and boats are awarded donated cash and prizes in five categories. Best viewing locations include Stearns Wharf and the breakwater. Event admission is free! For more parade information contact the Harbormaster’s Office at (805) 564-5531.