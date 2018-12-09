Calendar » Parade of Lights

December 9, 2018 from 3:00pm - 7:30pm

The 2018 event marks the 32nd Annual Parade of Lights. Starting with fun for the entire family at Santa's Village, the event culminates with a 10-minute fireworks display. The boat parade is preceded by Santa’s Village activities beginning at 3 p.m. on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor (by the boats). Hundreds of families will come out to play in 10 tons of snow and take photos with Santa to get into the holiday spirit. The first 300 children receive free goody bags from Santa's helpers!

At 5:30 p.m. the annual boat parade begins with approximately 30 boats motoring, sailing, and paddling the Santa Barbara Coastline to the theme of Hollywood Holidays. Judging takes place at Stearns Wharf and boats are awarded donated cash and prizes in five categories. Best viewing locations include Stearns Wharf and the breakwater. Then visitors enjoy a fireworks show after the parade, ending their night with a bang.

Event admission is free! For more parade information contact the Harbormaster’s Office at (805) 564-5531.

Want to be in the parade? We'd love to have you! Submit your registration to the Harbormaster's Office or email the completed form to [email protected]