Calendar » Parade of Lights Cruise

December 14, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

SBWCN Parade of Lights Cruise Sunday, December 14



The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN) will host its first annual Parade of Lights holiday cruise Sunday, December 14 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Take in the spectacular holiday lights from aboard the Vision as we cruise the harbor and coast -truly the best view of Santa Barbara. The evening will include a raffle, and soup and scrumptious Christmas cookies will be served. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available; adult beverages are BYOB. Ticket sales support SBWCN; $50 for adults, $25 for children under 12. Space is limited so reserve your tickets today. RSVP required: Dana Fritzler [email protected]



Santa Barbara Care Network (SBWCN) is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned birds, mammals and reptiles in Santa Barbara County. SBWCN has served Santa Barbara County since 1988 and is supported entirely by donations and volunteers. SBWCN is licensed by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and California Department of Fish and Game.

