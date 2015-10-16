Calendar » Paradise Found Book Signing & Healing Demonstration by Energetic Healer, Gloria Kaye, P.h.D

October 16, 2015 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Gloria Kaye, PhD., will be sharing energetic healing techniques, presenting a healing demonstration, and signing her new book, Healer's Hands Healer's Heart.

Her book is a treasure trove of healing stories and natural remedies. For decades, Kaye has healed injuries and illnesses. Her private healing practice includes children, professional athletes, celebrities and even animals. She often works in conjunction with physicians and health care practitioners, and has lectured on her approach to alternative healing to audiences ranging from medical students at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to medical personnel at the University of Miami. Over the years her healing work has been observed and documented by a number of respected physicians and her practice has taken her to patients in the cancer ward at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California.