Parallel Stories: Found in Translation

April 9, 2017 from 2:30 pm

Parallel Stories is a literary and performing arts series that pairs art and artists with award-winning authors and performers of regional, national, and international acclaim. This series functions as a multidisciplinary lens through which to view the Museum's collection and special exhibitions.

Los Angeles-based poet Martha Ronk, whose last book, Transfer of Qualities, was long-listed for a National Book Award, reads from her latest, Ocular Proof―poems about and inspired by photography. Afterwards, Ronk sits down to discuss translation, interdisciplinary cross-pollination, and other subjects with L.A. Louver artist Tom Wudl and UCSB Professor of Italian Studies Jon Snyder. Q&A to follow.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.