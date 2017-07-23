Calendar » Parallel Stories: From Revolution to Inspiration: What Sets a Writer Alight

July 23, 2017 from 2:30 pm

Parallel Stories is a literary and performing arts series that pairs art and artists with award-winning authors and performers of regional, national, and international acclaim. This series functions as a multidisciplinary lens through which to view the Museum's collection and special exhibitions.

Best-selling novelist Janet Fitch, author of White Oleander, Paint it Black and her upcoming epic of the Russian Revolution, The Revolution of Marina M., joins local, global essayist and novelist Pico Iyer (The Art of Stillness) for a discussion on what inspires us, why art is more urgent than ever in our confused and polarized times, and which are the works that can bring us light and delight, while broadening our horizons. Q & A and book signing to follow.



Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.