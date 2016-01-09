Calendar » Parent Toddler Class Open House at the Waldorf School of Santa Barbara

January 9, 2016 from 9:30am - 11:00am

Join us for the morning to experience the Waldorf approach to early childhood work with Toddlers ages 1-2.5!

Through a morning of play, crafts, circle games and songs, cooking and puppet shows, we share our understanding of child development and offer sources of inspiration for life at home. Special attention is given to supporting the unfolding of each child’s interests, motor skills, social interaction and problem solving skills. These classes are a wonderful opportunity for parents and caregivers to find support in their journey, and for children to play and socialize.