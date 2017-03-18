Calendar » ParentClick Kids Expo

March 18, 2017 from 9:30 - 2:00

KIDS EXPO IS BACK!

Join us for the 12th Annual PARENTCLICK KIDS EXPO featuring Platinum sponsors Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics, Girls, Inc. of Santa Barbara, Cottage Health and The Learningden Preschool. This fantastic event will be held at La Cumbre Plaza, Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9:30am-2:00pm.

Over 60 local businesses and organizations will fill the plaza with booths meant to educate parents on the many programs and activities available to families in Santa Barbara County from the NEWBORN stage to TEENs. This event is fun for all ages!

Parents can gather information on camps, classes, health, sports, fitness, education, non-profit volunteer opportunities and more. Kids will enjoy a variety of free interactive activities at every table, music, games, and live performances and entertainment.

To register as an exhibitor please visit:

http://santa-barbara-ca.parentclick.com/kids-expo-registration/[email protected]

or contact [email protected]

Don’t miss this fun event. It only happens once a year!