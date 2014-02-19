Calendar » Parenting After Loss Hospice of Santa Barbara

February 19, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Parenting After Loss

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara is offering free support groups, in both English and Spanish, for adults and caregivers of bereaved children and teens.

Facilitated by the Hospice of Santa Barbara Clinical Team, each evening will start with a family style dinner and then participants will break out into separate groups: one for parents and guardians in both English and Spanish and up to three children’s groups by age (4-17 years).

Educational topics include: grief and grieving, how children grieve, importance of family time, difficult feelings, challenges with children, saying good-bye and moving forward. The support group provides an opportunity for participants to share with others who are facing, or have faced, similar situations. Co-facilitators, licensed professional counselors and peer counselors, strive to make each group a safe, supportive and healing place.

Dates: Every Wednesday, February 19th through April 9th

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93103

Cost: FREE

Pre-registration is required. To register, please call (805) 563-8820 ext. 110. For more information, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.