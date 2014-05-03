Parenting Tips & Tools
Too much conflict? Too little cooperation? Don MacMannis, Ph.D, and Debra Manchester, MSW, Directors of the Family Therapy Institute of Santa Barbara are offering an entertaining and informative parenting workshop. You will learn about conflicts in communication, new brain research applied to parenting and dealing with difficult feelings. The presenters are husband and wife who lecture to families nationwide and are co-authors of "How's Your Family Really Doing? 10 keys to a Happy Loving Family". Free childcare with Pre-Registration!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Family Therapy Institute of Santa Barbara, a non-profit
- Starts: May 3, 2014 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E Arrellaga St., SB
- Website: http://FTISB.org
