Parisii Quartet: A Celebration of Impressionist Composers

November 5, 2012 from 7:30pm

The repertoire of this Paris-based quartet is firmly based in the French impressionist movement. Their program complements SBMA’s ongoing exhibition Van Gogh to Munch and includes a selection of late-19th century pieces, including Tailleferre’s String Quartet, Debussy’s Quartet in G minor, Op. 10, and Franck’s Quartet in D major. Mary Craig Auditorium $15 SBMA Members/$19 Non-Members