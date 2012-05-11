Calendar » Park Champions Volunteer Workday

May 11, 2012 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

The California State Parks Foundation’s Park Champions Program is seeking volunteers to help repair and repaint wooden screens at Carpinteria State Beach, located 12 miles south of Santa Barbara. Lunch, materials, and training will be provided. Volunteers are asked to register for the work day through the Park Champions Program website, www.calparks.org/parkchampions. Volunteers who register online will be sent an email with details about the work day.