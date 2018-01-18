Calendar » Parker Quartet

January 18, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Renowned for its dynamic interpretations and polished performances, this group has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation. Their numerous honors include winning the Concert Artists Guild Competition and the Grand Prix and Mozart Prize at France’s Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition. Their Naxos recording of György Ligeti’s complete works for string quartet won the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance. They will perform Mozart’s "String Quartet in B-flat major, K. 589," Ligeti’s "String Quartet No.1 Métamorphoses nocturnes," and Bartók’s "String Quartet No. 4."